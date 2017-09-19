Don't Miss
Deeds filed September 11, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded September 11, 2017            90   Brighton SMITH, KEITH T to HAWLEY-D PROPERTIES INC Property Address: 136 HOLWORTHY STREET, BRIGHTON 261400 14606 Liber: 11917  Page: 167 Tax Account: 105.71-2-55 Full Sale Price: $1 WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB to NULTON, MICHAEL Property Address: 60 DORKING ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11917  Page: 217 Tax Account: 122.16-2-61 Full Sale Price: $78,000 MASLINE, GERTRUDE  et ano to SCHNEIDER, TARA J Property Address: ...

