Fourth Department – Kidnapping: People v. Manning

September 19, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Kidnapping Restraint – Intent to prevent liberation People v. Manning KA 15-01401 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping. The defendant and his codefendant were at a costume party. The codefendant was dressed as an FBI agent. The defendants ...

