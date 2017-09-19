Fourth Department – Kidnapping: People v. Manning

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Kidnapping Restraint – Intent to prevent liberation People v. Manning KA 15-01401 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping. The defendant and his codefendant were at a costume party. The codefendant was dressed as an FBI agent. The defendants ...