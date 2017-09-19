Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Powers of attorney: Jewish Home of Rochester v. Dworkin

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Powers of attorney Standing – Foreign jurisdiction Jewish Home of Rochester v. Dworkin CA 16-01826 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The respondent, through powers of attorney executed in New Jersey, obtained admission for his parents to the petitioner’s facility. Thereafter, the petitioner commenced an action per General Obligations Law ...

