Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Morrison

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act History of drug and alcohol abuse People v. Morrison KA 16-02079 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining that he is a level two risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that there ...