Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Morrison

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Morrison

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act History of drug and alcohol abuse People v. Morrison KA 16-02079 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining that he is a level two risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that there ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo