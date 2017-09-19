Legal networking at Hyatt’s Center City Terrace

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2017 0

Looking into the bar area at the Center City Terrace and Lounge. (Bennett Loudon)

The Hyatt Regency and The Daily Record hosted a networking event for the legal community Monday at the Hyatt’s new Center City Terrace and Lounge.

Mike Adams, Justin Vigdor, and Laura Meyers. (Bennett Loudon)

Bob Brenna, Mike Wolford, Sid Bahl, Sally Pezzulo and Glenn Pezzulo. (Bennett Loudon)

Melissa Henderson and Katie Charboneau. (Bennett Loudon)

Daily Record Business Manager Maria Kelly, Daily Record Publisher Suzanne Fischer-Huettner and Kevin Momot. (Bennett Loudon)

Leah Wilklow, Brenda Wilklow, and Donna Natale. (Bennett Loudon)

Bob Brenna, Sid Bahl, and Louise Spinelli. (Bennett Loudon)

