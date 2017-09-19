Money Management: Now is the time to diversify internationally

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The benefits of investing internationally have not been readily apparent in recent years. U. S. stocks have outperformed foreign stocks since the end of the financial crisis in early 2009 through 2016. But through August this year, international equities have beaten the U. S. market by about 7%. Turning your back now on international stocks ...