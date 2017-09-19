Don't Miss
Mortgages filed September 11, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 11, 2017            94   Churchville BEACH, MELISSA A Property Address: 202 BROMLEY RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9768 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $175,000.00 BLOOM, DANA T & BLOOM, JEFFERY R Property Address: 7640 CHILI RIGA CENTER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9364 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $346,500.00   Fairport HULTS, TIMOTHY G Property Address: 26 KILLDEER LN, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-8935 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $155,000.00 WILKE, ...

