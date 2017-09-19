Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney for September 11, 2017

Powers of Attorney for September 11, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, Appoints: DITECH FINANCIAL LLC, GIVEN, CURTIS Appoints: DEMING, JACQUELINE LARUE, REBECCA Appoints: DEMING, JACQUELINE OCONNELL, PATRICIA Appoints: OCONNELL, PATRICK PERRY, CAROLYN M Appoints: PERRY, THOMAS J RESCAP LIQUIDATING TRUST, Appoints: DITECH FINANCIAL LLC, ANGELO, MEGAN R Appoints: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo