Rochester police accused of brutality in lawsuit

A Rochester man has filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was falsely arrested by Rochester Police who hit him and sprayed him with mace. Quentin Keene claims in a 58-page complaint filed Monday in state Supreme Court that he was attacked by an officer about 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2014, while talking to his grandmother ...