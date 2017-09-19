Second Circuit – Vacate sentence: Washington v. USA

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Vacate sentence Successive motion – New rule of constitutional law Washington v. USA 17-780 Judges Kearse, Cabranes, and Chin Background: The petitioner was convicted in 2011 of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, cocaine and sentenced to 240 months in as a career offender under Section 4B1.1 of ...