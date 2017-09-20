Don't Miss
Home / News / 226 killed as 7.1 magnitude quake fells buildings in Mexico

226 killed as 7.1 magnitude quake fells buildings in Mexico

By: The Associated Press Mark Stevenson, Christopher Sherman and Peter Orsi September 20, 2017 0

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday, collapsing buildings in plumes of dust and killing at least 226 people. Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped. Dozens of buildings tumbled into mounds of rubble or were severely damaged in densely populated parts of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo