Building Loan Agreements for September 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2017 0

Building Loan Agreements Loan agreements between a lender and a borrower for the purpose of construction real property.   HERITAGE GARDENS ASSOCIATES LLC Lender: HERITAGE GARDENS ASSOCIATES LLC Amount: $8,000,000 HERITAGE GARDENS ASSOCIATES LLC Lender: MONROE COUNTY OF Amount: $300,000 MULLER, KATHLEEN S Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $187,700 HOWE, ERIC S Lender: PREMIUM MORTGAGE CORP Amount: $190,000 SHERMAN, EDWARD B Lender: ATE ENTERPRISES LLC Amount: $75,000 BROWNCROFT COMMUNITY CHURCH INC Lender: WESLEYAN INVESTMENT FOUNDATION ...

