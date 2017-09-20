Don't Miss
Deeds filed September 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded September 12, 2017            71   Brighton NLC HOLDINGS LLC to CORDOVA, DANIEL E et ano Property Address: 189 PENAROOW ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11918  Page: 107 Tax Account: 137.10-3-52 Full Sale Price: $1 DEGREGORIO, ELLEN T et ano to COON, JENNIFER C et ano Property Address: 25 PICKFORD DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11918  Page: 1 Tax Account: 137.19-2-35 Full Sale Price: $196,000 KUBIAK, STEVEN J to KUBIAK, ...

