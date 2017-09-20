Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for September 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   BELL, GARY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $51,842.54 CHILANGOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $7,950.01 DINITTO, ANTHONY A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,331.10 ENGLISH-BRITT, CYNTHIA D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $8,489.44 HARDING, BRIAN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $9,360.00 M&P CAFE LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $32,552.33 MANEIRO, JEREMIAS Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $7,015.06 SCIARRATTA, GLENN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $9,033.52 STAGGERT, ...

