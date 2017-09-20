Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Fraud Facts: Beware of ‘storm chaser’ fraud

Fraud Facts: Beware of ‘storm chaser’ fraud

By: Stephanie Wood September 20, 2017 0

Following any natural disaster, we can expect there to be a significant increase in the risk of fraud-related activities. Known as “storm chaser fraud” or “disaster fraud”, these crimes involve individuals claiming to be part of disaster relief efforts, looking to take advantage of those in the disaster zone or targeting those outside who are ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo