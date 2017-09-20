Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed September 12, 2017

Mortgages filed September 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 12, 2017            67   Brockport CUMMINGS, JAMES J & CUMMINGS, SHARON A Property Address: 104 SAINT KATHERINE WAY, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1734 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $84,800.00   East Rochester INGALLS, KYLE R Property Address: 120 BRIZEE ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1833 Lender: CITIZENS & NORTHERN BANK Amount: $133,500.00   Fairport PUCKETT, LISABETH P & PUCKETT, RUSSELL W Property Address: 22 CLARKES XING, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-3038 Lender: CITIZENS BANK ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo