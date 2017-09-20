Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney for September 12, 2017

Powers of Attorney for September 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   CHANG, JACK P Appoints: HSU, NAI-WEN DLJ MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC, Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC, FANNIE MAC, Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC, LAUSTER, MATHEW D Appoints: SWIFT, MARIANNE F LAUSTER, RACHEL SWIFT Appoints: SWIFT, MARIANNE F LOCE, CAROL F Appoints: OCONNELL, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo