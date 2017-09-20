Sentence is 20 years for shooting at cop

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting at a Rochester Police officer. Monroe County Court Judge Vincent M. Dinolfo also sentenced 17-year-old Ernestiaze Moore to 5 years of post-release supervision. Moore pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder. On Feb. 26, Officer Kelly Phillips, responded to calls of multiple shots fired. When she spotted Moore, he ...