Deeds filed September 13, 2017

Deeds filed September 13, 2017

September 21, 2017

Deeds   Recorded September 13, 2017            70   Brighton KING, PATRICIA G et ano to HAASIS, DANIEL K et ano Property Address: 167 BRIGHTWOODS LANE, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11918  Page: 441 Tax Account: 149.11-1-4 Full Sale Price: $160,000 PETRUSO, ANTHONY P to DOWD, DAVID J et ano Property Address: 96 N ST REGIS DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11918  Page: 409 Tax Account: 137.05-4-62 Full Sale Price: $150,000   Chili SINGLE, CHERYL L ...

