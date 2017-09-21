Emails point to Manafort offer to brief Russian in campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the middle of Donald Trump's presidential run, then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort said he was willing to provide "private briefings" about the campaign to a Russian billionaire the U.S. government considers close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Manafort's offer was memorialized in an email exchange with a former employee of his political consulting ...