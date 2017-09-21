Ex-prosecutors unsure if nursing home deaths involved crimes

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Nine elderly patients died after being kept inside a nursing home that turned into a sweatbox when Hurricane Irma knocked out its air conditioning for three days, even though just across the street was a fully functioning and cooled hospital. From the perspective of Florida Gov. Rick Scott and relatives of those at ...