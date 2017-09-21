Don't Miss
Home / Law / Ex-prosecutors unsure if nursing home deaths involved crimes

Ex-prosecutors unsure if nursing home deaths involved crimes

By: The Associated Press TERRY SPENCER September 21, 2017 0

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Nine elderly patients died after being kept inside a nursing home that turned into a sweatbox when Hurricane Irma knocked out its air conditioning for three days, even though just across the street was a fully functioning and cooled hospital. From the perspective of Florida Gov. Rick Scott and relatives of those at ...

