Fourth Department – Attempted murder: People v. Smith

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attempted murder Remittal for further hearing – Limited scope – Ineffective assistance of counsel People v. Smith KA 15-01532 Appealed from Oneida County Court Background: The defendant was convicted of attempted murder and assault. She had alleged she was attacked by her estranged husband and that his neck was cut in ...