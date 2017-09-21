Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Rozewski v. Trautmann

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident Collateral estoppel – No-fault arbitration Rozewski v. Trautmann CA 16-02173 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking to recover damages for injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He appealed from an order that granted the defendant’s motion for leave to serve ...