Don't Miss
Home / Law / Indictment dismissed over officer’s ‘mistake of law’

Indictment dismissed over officer’s ‘mistake of law’

Evidence suppressed because of faulty traffic stop

By: Bennett Loudon September 21, 2017 0

A Monroe County Court judge has ruled that a Rochester police officer didn’t have an adequate reason to stop a motorist and dismissed all the ensuing charges, including DWI and driving without a license. Officer Albert Weech testified that in November he stopped a car driven by Darren Blocker under New York Vehicle and Traffic Law ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo