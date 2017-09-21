Indictment dismissed over officer’s ‘mistake of law’

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Monroe County Court judge has ruled that a Rochester police officer didn’t have an adequate reason to stop a motorist and dismissed all the ensuing charges, including DWI and driving without a license. Officer Albert Weech testified that in November he stopped a car driven by Darren Blocker under New York Vehicle and Traffic Law ...