Justice Ginsburg surprise speaker at Jewish new year service

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO September 21, 2017 0

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a surprise guest speaker Wednesday evening during services for the Jewish new year in Washington, telling worshippers she believes being Jewish helped her empathize with other minority groups. Ginsburg spoke mostly about her Jewish faith, acknowledging that the Jewish justices who have served on the court have shared some ...

