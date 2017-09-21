Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Keeping Your Balance: IRS releases new guidance on employee discount plans

Keeping Your Balance: IRS releases new guidance on employee discount plans

By: Burton S. Speer September 21, 2017 0

Earlier this year, the IRS issued guidance on qualified employee discount plans in a Field Attorney Advice memorandum. While this type of IRS release cannot be used as precedent, it does show us the current IRS thinking on the issue. The taxpayer that was the subject of this Advice offered a fringe benefit plan that gave ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo