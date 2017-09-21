Don't Miss
Mortgages filed September 13, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 13, 2017            74   bergen PIERCE, LORI & PIERCE, MICHAEL Property Address: 1800 REED RD, BERGEN, NY 14416-9364 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $126,600.00   Brockport BROWN, JULIE J Property Address: 34 DEERTRACK LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9445 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $228,000.00   Churchville BRIDENBAUGH, KRISTEN & BRIDENBAUGH, PHILIP Property Address: 61 CHISWICK DR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9410 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $157,500.00   Fairport STOLTE, KATHI M ...

