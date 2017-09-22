Don't Miss
Controversial judge eyes U.S. Senate seat

Alabama Republican has history of provocative comments

By: The Associated Press September 22, 2017 0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Roy Moore, a firebrand jurist who is close to snagging the state's Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Alabama, once called homosexuality an "inherent evil" and referred to ethnic groups as "reds" and "yellows" in a speech lamenting racial and political divisions in the country. Twice ousted from the bench, the U.S. Senate ...

