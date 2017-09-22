Don't Miss
Cuomo to travel to Puerto Rico to assist recovery efforts

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2017 0

Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to travel to Puerto Rico with emergency response officials to help out with recovery efforts on the island ravaged by Hurricane Maria. The Democratic governor said Thursday that New York will also be delivering emergency supplies on a plane donated by JetBlue and providing specialists to help repair the island's devastated power ...

