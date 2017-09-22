Cuomo to travel to Puerto Rico to assist recovery efforts

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to travel to Puerto Rico with emergency response officials to help out with recovery efforts on the island ravaged by Hurricane Maria. The Democratic governor said Thursday that New York will also be delivering emergency supplies on a plane donated by JetBlue and providing specialists to help repair the island's devastated power ...