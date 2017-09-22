Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Insurance coverage: Strong v. St. Thomas Church of Irondequoit

Fourth Department – Insurance coverage: Strong v. St. Thomas Church of Irondequoit

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Insurance coverage Breach of contract – Disclaimer of coverage Strong v. St. Thomas Church of Irondequoit CA 16-02064 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The third-party defendant, Stepping Stones Learning Center, appealed from an order that denied its motion seeking summary judgment dismissing the third-party complaint and granting summary judgment ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo