Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Multiplicitous indictment: People v. Sprague

Fourth Department – Multiplicitous indictment: People v. Sprague

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Multiplicitous indictment Sexual abuse – Continuous criminal act People v. Sprague KA 14-00190 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of 28 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of criminal contempt. The charges arose from allegations that the defendant sexually abused two ...

