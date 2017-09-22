Kim fires off insults at Trump and hints at weapons test

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lobbed a string of insults at President Donald Trump on Friday, calling him a "mentally deranged U.S. dotard" and hinting at frightening new weapons tests. It was the first time for a North Korean leader to issue such a direct statement against a U.S. president, ...