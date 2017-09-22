Legal Loop: Bitcoin and Blockchain 101 for lawyers

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Earlier this month, the Nebraska Ethics and Advisory Committee handed down Opinion 17-03 (online: https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/sites/default/files/ethics-opinions/Lawyer/17-03.pdf), concluding that it was ethical for lawyers to accept Bitcoin as payment for legal services. It was the first opinion to address this issue and most certainly won’t be the last. No doubt you’ve been hearing more and more about Bitcoin ...