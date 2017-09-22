Niagara Falls man admits to making bombs

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2017 0

A Niagara Falls man who lost a leg most of one in an accidental explosion in 2015 has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a destructive device. Michael O’Neill, 47, is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine when he is sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth Wolford on Dec. 11. In ...

