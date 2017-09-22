Ontario sheriff excused from federal suit

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Ontario County Sheriff Philip C. Povero has been dismissed as a defendant in a federal lawsuit filed by a man who was arrested in Canandaigua in 2014. U.S. District Court Judge Charles Siragusa denied a defense motion for summary judgment in the case that initially included claims of false arrest, assault, civil rights violations, infliction of ...