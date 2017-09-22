Pennsylvania woman stole from credit union

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Pennsylvania woman has admitted to stealing so much money from the credit union where she worked had to close. Norma Gold, 57, of Eldred, Pa., pleaded guilty to false entries in federal credit union reports before U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara Thursday. Gold is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison ...