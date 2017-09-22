Don't Miss
Home / News / Pennsylvania woman stole from credit union

Pennsylvania woman stole from credit union

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2017 0

A Pennsylvania woman has admitted to stealing so much money from the credit union where she worked had to close. Norma Gold, 57, of Eldred, Pa., pleaded guilty to false entries in federal credit union reports before U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara Thursday. Gold is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison ...

