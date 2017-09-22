Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Defamation: Stevenson v. Cramer, et al.

Second Circuit – Defamation: Stevenson v. Cramer, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Defamation Qualified privilege – Actual malice Stevenson v. Cramer, et al. CA 17-00094 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action alleging that the defendant made defamatory remarks in the course of her employment as an administrative assistant for the defendants, village of East Syracuse and its ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo