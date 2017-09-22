Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – TSA employment termination: Connors v. United States of America, et al.

Second Circuit – TSA employment termination: Connors v. United States of America, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit TSA employment termination Reviewability – Subject matter jurisdiction Connors v. United States of America, et al. 16-1680-cv Judges Hall, Droney and Oetken Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his complaint seeking judicial review of the employment termination of a screening officer employed by the Transportation Security Administration. Ruling: The Second Circuit ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo