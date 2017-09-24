Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed September 14, 2017

Mortgages filed September 14, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 14, 2017            69   Brighton EVERETT, MARION M Property Address: 8 WESTERLOE AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3414 Lender: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION Amount: $38,720.13 CORDOVA, JORGE LUIS Property Address: 312 HOWLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3172 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $114,880.00   Brockport STOTT, REBECCA J Property Address: 844 SHUMWAY RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9759 Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00   East Rochester POWELL, WANDA K Property Address: 301 W ELM ST, ...

