Home / News / Charlie Tan detention hearing is Wednesday

Charlie Tan detention hearing is Wednesday

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2017 0

A former Pittsford man indicted on weapons charges related to the fatal shooting of his father in 2015 is due in federal court in Syracuse on Wednesday. Tan, who had charges that he fatally shot his father, Jim Tan, dismissed without a jury verdict pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Saturday in Syracuse before U.S. Magistrate ...

