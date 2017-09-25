Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / eDiscovery Update / eDiscovery Update: Raising Objections to the Format of ESI Productions: Do it early and do it clearly

eDiscovery Update: Raising Objections to the Format of ESI Productions: Do it early and do it clearly

By: Commentary: September 25, 2017 0

Dear John, I have a case in federal court in the early stages of discovery. My client possesses a significant amount of electronic data that I know I will need to produce. I have just received opposing counsel’s document demands and, while the subject matter of the information requested appears reasonable, I believe that some ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo