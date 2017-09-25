Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawyer: Kushner used personal email for some WH messages

Lawyer: Kushner used personal email for some WH messages

By: The Associated Press Eric Tucker September 25, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, used his personal email account on dozens of occasions to communicate with colleagues in the White House, his lawyer said Sunday. Between January and August, Kushner either received or responded to fewer than 100 emails from White House officials from his private account, attorney Abbe Lowell said ...

