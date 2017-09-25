Lawyers say Trump’s free speech shows contempt for free speech

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

President Donald Trump has again roiled the public debate over free-speech rights with his comments this weekend about football players who take a knee during the national anthem — but lawyers said calling for those players to be fired probably didn't cross any legal lines. "Even the president has a First Amendment right to be obnoxious," ...