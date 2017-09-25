Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawyers say Trump’s free speech shows contempt for free speech

Lawyers say Trump’s free speech shows contempt for free speech

By: The Washington Post DEVLIN BARRETT September 25, 2017 0

President Donald Trump has again roiled the public debate over free-speech rights with his comments this weekend about football players who take a knee during the national anthem — but lawyers said calling for those players to be fired probably didn't cross any legal lines. "Even the president has a First Amendment right to be obnoxious," ...

