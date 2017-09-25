Mark Maddalina | SWBR

SWBR announces that Mark Maddalina has been promoted to a principal of the firm. Maddalina serves on SWBR’s Board of Directors and has been with the firm since 2005 and in the industry for nearly 20 years. Most recently he served as senior associate and is the firm’s sustainable design director.

Committed to the integration of sustainability into SWBR’s work and culture, Maddalina has been at the helm of several of SWBR’s LEED-certified and award-winning projects including Rochester Institute of Technology’s nationally-recognized LEED Platinum Golisano Institute of Sustainability and Nazareth College’s Wellness and Rehabilitation Institute. He is currently leading two projects–RIT’s MAGIC Spell Studios and Nazareth College’s new Jane and Laurence Glazer Music Performance Center.

