Paralegal Perspectives: NYS Paralegal Education and Leadership Conference a success

On Sept. 6, members of the Paralegal Association of Rochester, Inc. (PAR) were invited by D4 to attend a networking event at their offices on Andrews Street in Rochester. The event was well-attended and members enjoyed connecting with new faces and learning more about D4 and its eDiscovery and managed services solutions. PAR thanks D4 ...