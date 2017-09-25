Rochester Police sued for alleged beating

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Rochester Police are being sued for allegedly beating a man after he ran away from officers trying to question him. Jonathan Solomon, of 32 Stanton St., claims he was walking near the intersection of Maple and Grape streets about 6 p.m. on June 24, 2016, when patrols cars pulled up and officers got out to talk ...