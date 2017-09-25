Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester Police sued for alleged beating

Rochester Police sued for alleged beating

By: Bennett Loudon September 25, 2017 0

Rochester Police are being sued for allegedly beating a man after he ran away from officers trying to question him. Jonathan Solomon, of 32 Stanton St., claims he was walking near the intersection of Maple and Grape streets about 6 p.m. on June 24, 2016, when patrols cars pulled up and officers got out to talk ...

