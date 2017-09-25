Shahram Nejad | LaBella Associates D.P.C.

Shahram Nejad has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as a scheduler/cost controller for the Program Management Services division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. He has 16 years of experience in construction. His previous responsibilities included project schedules, cost controlling and contract administration. Shahram currently resides in Rochester.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.