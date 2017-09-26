Civil Litigation: Clearly defining the scope of representation—reducing malpractice risk through the engagement letter

A recent decision by the Southern District of New York reminds practitioners of the importance of a well-crafted and detailed engagement letter. On Sept. 12, Judge William H. Pauley III denied Seward & Kissel, LLP’s Motion to Dismiss the $10 million malpractice claim brought by Mitchell Barack, the founder and sole owner of ESCO Energy ...