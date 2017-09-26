Don't Miss
Deeds filed September 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded September 18, 2017            87   Brighton SUN, YAN  et ano to PANG, JINJIANG Property Address: 39 BRITTANY CIRCLE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11920  Page: 541 Tax Account: 136.16-1-96.336 Full Sale Price: $210,000 TOMKINSON, JULIE  to GASEK, THOMAS D Property Address: 51 COBB TERRACE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 11920  Page: 242 Tax Account: 175.09-1-84 Full Sale Price: $242,000 MEDAMERICA INSURANCE COMPANY OF NEW YORK to ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Property Address: ...

