Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Gates

Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Gates

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Level two inquiry – Evasive and contradictory answers People v. Gates KA 16-02069 Appealed from Jefferson County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him upon his plea of guilty of possessing or transporting 30,000 or more unstamped cigarettes in violation of the Tax Law. When a state ...

